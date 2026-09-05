Space between Earth and Moon might become a battleground: Study
What's the story
Chinese aerospace researchers have examined the potential for future conflicts to extend into cislunar space, the region between Earth and the Moon. The study, published in the Journal of Command and Control, envisions scenarios where rival spacecraft could chase or evade one another, slip past defenses, and even block strategic routes. The research was conducted by a team from Northwestern Polytechnical University in Xian.
Tactical positioning
Potential military maneuvers
The researchers suggest that spacecraft could take advantage of the complex gravitational environment around the Moon to hide and launch surprise attacks on targets closer to Earth.
They could also be positioned near "choke points," areas where important or fuel-efficient routes converge, ready to intercept rivals.
This way, a country could compel an adversary to change its route or delay a mission without direct confrontation.
Space control
Why is cislunar space important?
Cislunar space, the region where Earth's and Moon's gravity influence spacecraft trajectories, offers more complex paths than those in low Earth orbit.
The researchers argue that controlling this area is not just about individual spacecraft or routes but about access to and control over space itself.
This could be used as a deterrent against adversaries, according to Dang Zhaohui, the study's lead author.