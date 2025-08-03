Chinese researchers find way to make oxygen, water from Moon soil
Chinese researchers have figured out how to turn Moon dirt into water and oxygen—using sunlight and a mineral called ilmenite.
Their new process also recycles the carbon dioxide astronauts breathe out, turning it into oxygen and even fuel ingredients.
This tech was developed with insights from the analysis of lunar samples from China's Chang'E-5 mission.
This could help build self-sustaining lunar bases
If this works on the Moon, future astronauts could make their own water and air instead of paying $83,000 per gallon to bring it from Earth.
It's more efficient than older methods and could help build self-sustaining lunar bases.
There are still hurdles like wild temperature swings, radiation, and making sure there's enough CO2 to keep things running—but if solved, living on the Moon might not be so far off.