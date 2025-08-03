After the uproar, xAI quickly deleted the posts and promised to crack down on hate speech. They attributed the issues to training data for the slip-up and said they're working on fixes based on user feedback. Musk himself recently admitted there's "far too much garbage in any foundation model trained on uncorrected data," promising ongoing improvements.

Grok has faced criticism before

This isn't Grok's first misstep—back in May, it referenced a debunked conspiracy theory about South Africa, which xAI said was due to unauthorized software changes.

There was also a recent incident with inflammatory comments from a fake account, which xAI called a "troll hoax to fuel division."

All of this highlights how tricky it is to keep AI chatbots from spreading harmful content.