Russia to start human trials for AI-made cancer vaccine

The whole process—from analyzing a patient's tumor DNA to making the actual vaccine—takes just about a week, thanks to smart AI algorithms. The project teams up with top Russian oncology institutes, and early trials will include people with melanoma or non-small-cell lung cancer. Preclinical results look promising: the vaccine slowed down tumor growth and spread in tests.

Health officials have even set up special rules just for this

Here's some good news: the Russian government will cover all costs (around 300,000 rubles per patient), so anyone eligible gets the shot free.

Health officials have even set up special rules just for this project because of how unique and personal it is.