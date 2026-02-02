This tech can create frost in under 30 seconds!

The new liquid cooling system works like a "wet sponge," with rapid redissolution of salt when pressure is released. This process absorbs huge amounts of heat almost instantly. In tests, a saturated solution was cooled by 30°C in seconds at room temperature, and in hotter conditions, the temperature drop was even more than 50°C. This ultra-fast cooling cycle could change how AI infrastructure deals with heat management.

Future implications

Technology could help reduce carbon footprint of AI

The new cooling technology could also change how data centers are designed and operated. As these facilities are known to generate a lot of heat, this innovative system could help keep them cool more efficiently. This would not only improve the performance of AI systems but also make them more energy-efficient, reducing their carbon footprint in the long run.