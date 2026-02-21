We can now control quantum decoherence's speed: What is it?
Chinese scientists have made a major breakthrough by directly observing and manipulating prethermalization, an important transitional state in quantum systems. The feat was achieved using the 78-qubit "Chuang-tzu 2.0" superconducting processor. This development gives researchers a way to control the speed of quantum decoherence, a key factor in managing complex quantum environments and improving the reliability of quantum computing systems.
When a quantum system is disturbed, it tends to return to an equilibrium state. The energy and information in the system disperses until it's evenly distributed, much like a swinging pendulum that eventually slows down and stops. This natural process poses a major challenge for quantum computing as it relies on maintaining information in its original form. Rapid changes in a quantum system can make its computational results hard to save and retrieve.
Predicting how long the return to equilibrium takes or what factors influence it is beyond the capabilities of current classical computers. In a study published in Nature, researchers from the Institute of Physics at the Chinese Academy of Sciences reported their first observation of a counter-intuitive intermediate stage during this evolution. This relatively stable and controllable stage could be key to preserving quantum information, overcoming one of the biggest challenges in quantum computing.