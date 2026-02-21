We can now control quantum decoherence's speed: What is it?

When a quantum system is disturbed, it tends to return to an equilibrium state. The energy and information in the system disperses until it's evenly distributed, much like a swinging pendulum that eventually slows down and stops. This natural process poses a major challenge for quantum computing as it relies on maintaining information in its original form. Rapid changes in a quantum system can make its computational results hard to save and retrieve.

Prediction difficulty

A game-changer for quantum computing

Predicting how long the return to equilibrium takes or what factors influence it is beyond the capabilities of current classical computers. In a study published in Nature, researchers from the Institute of Physics at the Chinese Academy of Sciences reported their first observation of a counter-intuitive intermediate stage during this evolution. This relatively stable and controllable stage could be key to preserving quantum information, overcoming one of the biggest challenges in quantum computing.