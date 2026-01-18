This is a more eco-friendly way to recycle lithium batteries

The new method uses only carbon dioxide (CO2) and water

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:14 pm Jan 18, 2026

Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Beijing Institute of Technology have developed an innovative technique for recycling lithium batteries. The new method uses only carbon dioxide (CO2) and water, doing away with harsh chemicals usually needed to extract lithium from spent batteries. The approach also upgrades transition metals such as cobalt and nickel while sequestering carbon to eliminate waste by-products.