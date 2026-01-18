This is a more eco-friendly way to recycle lithium batteries
What's the story
Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Beijing Institute of Technology have developed an innovative technique for recycling lithium batteries. The new method uses only carbon dioxide (CO2) and water, doing away with harsh chemicals usually needed to extract lithium from spent batteries. The approach also upgrades transition metals such as cobalt and nickel while sequestering carbon to eliminate waste by-products.
Efficiency
New method achieves over 95% lithium leaching efficiency
The new recycling method has achieved a lithium leaching efficiency of over 95%, which is on par with traditional methods that use corrosive chemicals and generate hazardous wastewater. "This approach not only provides an efficient pathway for lithium recovery but also upcycles spent cathode materials into valuable catalysts, supporting sustainable energy conversion technologies," the team said in their paper published in Nature Communications.
Sustainability
Method minimizes environmental impact
The new recycling method is carried out under ambient conditions without any extra grinding aids or leaching agents. This makes it a more environmentally friendly option than traditional methods. The scientists emphasized this aspect of their technique, noting that "this method minimizes environmental impact."