Chinese spies using LinkedIn to gather sensitive information from West

A joint advisory from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) , MI5, and the governments of Australia, Canada, and New Zealand has revealed that Chinese spies are using job search platforms like LinkedIn to lure Western workers. The advisory states that these spies pose as online recruiters or HR firms representing fake companies outside China. Their main goal is to obtain non-public information that could benefit Beijing.

Espionage strategies Spies specifically target security clearance holders, military personnel The advisory highlights that Chinese military intelligence services are after privileged military, political, and economic intelligence. This information could give China a strategic advantage over the Five Eyes alliance. The spies specifically target security clearance holders and military personnel in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as journalists, academics, and think tank employees who have access to unclassified information. Their selection is based on their resume and potential knowledge of sensitive information.

Platform security LinkedIn responds to espionage allegations Responding to the espionage allegations, a LinkedIn spokesperson said, "Creating a fake account or misrepresenting your identity is a clear violation of our terms of service." The spokesperson added that the company is focused on detecting state-sponsored abuse and will continue enforcing its policies against fake accounts. This statement comes amid growing concerns about Chinese spies using social media platforms for recruitment purposes.

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Recruitment tactics Chinese military intelligence operatives posing as employees of private consultancies The Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network has accused Chinese military intelligence operatives of posing as employees of private consultancies, think tanks, and HR firms. They target foreign-policy or defense analysts with online job advertisements. Those who respond are interviewed and asked to write a "trial report." More sensitive information is requested in subsequent reports, with recruits being paid several thousand dollars for their cooperation.

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