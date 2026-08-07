Chinese-linked LightSpy spyware expands to 13 countries, say researchers
What's the story
Cybersecurity experts have discovered that LightSpy, a sophisticated spyware previously associated with Chinese state-sponsored hackers, has expanded its reach to 13 countries including the US. The malicious software was first identified in 2018 and has since evolved into a commercial tool used by governments and businesses to steal sensitive information such as location data, passwords, chat messages, and screen recordings from infected devices.
Enhanced features
LightSpy can target a wide range of devices
LightSpy is a modular spyware platform that can target a wide range of devices, including smartphones, Apple devices, Linux servers, and Windows PCs.
It uses exploits for each device to harvest large amounts of sensitive information from its victims. This includes precise location data, chat messages, screen recordings, and stored passwords.
The code also has the capability to remotely wipe and destroy data on a compromised device.
Router infiltration
Spyware now infecting routers, some linked to NATO countries
In a major upgrade, LightSpy has now been detected infecting routers, giving hackers visibility and access to any other device on the same network.
Some of these compromised routers are linked to NATO member countries.
The spyware operates a network of at least 117 servers worldwide, further highlighting its global reach and potential threat to privacy and security.
Contractor link
LightSpy traced back to Chinese contractor
The recent activity of LightSpy was traced back to a Chinese contractor after one of its operators used the spyware's admin panel to place an order with Kentucky Fried Chicken using his real name and office address.
This discovery raises serious concerns about privacy and global security, given the spyware's commercial use by governments and businesses.