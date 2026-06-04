Chinese TV show features Li Chang demonstrating AI fingerprint extraction

Experts urge precautions despite low risk

Microsoft's Bryan Lopez agreed that new tech makes stealing fingerprints easier, but some experts say regular people aren't likely targets: hackers are more likely to go after high-value targets and need access to fingerprint scanners.

Carnegie Mellon's Vyas Sekar recommends playing it safe: experts advise avoiding posting clear hand photos online, using multifactor authentication, and checking your privacy settings.

For context, the FBI said cyber scams cost $16 billion in 2024 alone, with older adults hit hardest overall and phishing scams the most common.