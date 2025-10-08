Next Article
Chrome on Pixel phones can now show full desktop sites
Technology
Google Chrome's latest update (part of the Android 16 QPR1 developer preview) gives Pixel phones a serious desktop vibe when you plug into an external display.
Now, Chrome automatically loads the full desktop versions of websites—no more squinting at mobile layouts on a big screen.
How to use Chrome's desktop mode on Pixel
The new Chrome look brings a proper tab bar and window buttons, so it actually feels like using a PC browser.
Sites like YouTube and Reddit now show up in their full desktop glory, making multitasking and browsing smoother.
It's all part of Google's bigger plan to make Desktop Mode a real alternative to traditional PCs—perfect if you want your phone to double as your main computer.