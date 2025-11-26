Next Article
Chronic snoring linked to higher heart attack risk, study finds
Technology
Turns out, chronic and loud snoring isn't just annoying—it could actually raise your risk of a heart attack.
A new study points out that regular snoring is often a sign of obstructive sleep apnea, where your airways get blocked during sleep.
This puts extra strain on your heart and can mess with your breathing at night.
What to watch for—and why it matters
Sleep apnea causes repeated pauses in breathing, dropping oxygen levels and making your heart work harder.
Over time, this can damage blood vessels and speed up artery problems.
Warning signs like waking up with headaches or feeling super tired during the day shouldn't be ignored—getting checked early and using treatments like CPAP machines can really help protect your heart.