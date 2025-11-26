Modi to unveil India's first privately built orbital rocket tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil Vikram-I, India's first privately developed orbital rocket, on Thursday. The event will take place via video conferencing at 11:00am and also mark the inauguration of Skyroot Aerospace's new facility, the Infinity Campus. Located in Hyderabad , this state-of-the-art complex is dedicated to designing, developing, integrating and testing various launch vehicles.

Facility details Infinity Campus: A hub for rocket production The Infinity Campus spans over 200,000 square feet and can produce one orbital rocket every month. This facility will help Skyroot Aerospace ramp up production as it looks to strengthen India's private space sector with the Vikram-I rocket. The launch vehicle is capable of placing satellites into orbit, marking a major milestone in India's space capabilities.

Company profile Skyroot Aerospace: Pioneers of India's private space sector Skyroot Aerospace, the company behind Vikram-I, is a pioneer in India's private space sector. It was founded by IIT alumni and ex-ISRO scientists Pawan Chandana and Bharath Dhaka. The company made history in November 2022 when it launched Vikram-S, a sub-orbital rocket that became India's first privately developed rocket to reach space.