NASA is simulating life on Mars—on Earth Technology Nov 26, 2025

NASA recently began a year-long Mars simulation in Houston in October 2025, with four volunteers living inside a 3D-printed "Martian" habitat.

The CHAPEA mission is all about seeing how people handle isolation, tight spaces, and limited supplies—basically, what real astronauts will face on the Red Planet.

Researchers are tracking everything from sleep and stress to teamwork and problem-solving.