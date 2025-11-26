Next Article
NASA is simulating life on Mars—on Earth
Technology
NASA recently began a year-long Mars simulation in Houston in October 2025, with four volunteers living inside a 3D-printed "Martian" habitat.
The CHAPEA mission is all about seeing how people handle isolation, tight spaces, and limited supplies—basically, what real astronauts will face on the Red Planet.
Researchers are tracking everything from sleep and stress to teamwork and problem-solving.
Why this matters for future Mars missions
The crew's daily routine includes mock spacewalks and fixing systems—just like they would on Mars.
NASA's watching how things like communication delays or stressful moments affect their decisions and mental health.
What they learn here could shape the way we design habitats and support future explorers heading to Mars for real.