CIBA Chennai converts fish waste into CIBA-PlanktonPlus and CIBA-HortiPlus
Technology
CIBA in Chennai has come up with a cool solution for India's massive fish waste problem: turning it into bio-fertilizers called CIBA-PlanktonPlus and CIBA-HortiPlus.
Instead of generating more than 6 million tons of fish waste every year, these products help farmers reduce chemical fertilizers and make use of what would otherwise be trash.
PlanktonPlus, HortiPlus boost yields, create jobs
PlanktonPlus and HortiPlus aren't just good for the planet; they actually work.
Field trials showed PlanktonPlus boosted aquaculture yields and cut down on feed use, while HortiPlus helped potato farmers grow up to 23.8% more potatoes with less chemical fertilizer.
Plus, new production units in Maharashtra and West Bengal are creating jobs and supporting Swachh Bharat goals.