CIBA Chennai converts fish waste into CIBA-PlanktonPlus and CIBA-HortiPlus Technology Jun 05, 2026

CIBA in Chennai has come up with a cool solution for India's massive fish waste problem: turning it into bio-fertilizers called CIBA-PlanktonPlus and CIBA-HortiPlus.

Instead of generating more than 6 million tons of fish waste every year, these products help farmers reduce chemical fertilizers and make use of what would otherwise be trash.