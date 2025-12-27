Clascoterone 5% makes waves in male baldness treatment

Guys using clascoterone saw much more hair regrowth than those on placebo—up to five times better in one trial, and almost double in another. Side effects were mild and actually happened less often with the treatment than with placebo.

What's next?

Cosmo plans to finish a year-long safety check by spring 2026 before asking health authorities like the FDA and EMA to approve clascoterone.

If all goes well, this could be the first new topical baldness treatment of its kind in over 30 years—a hopeful sign for anyone tired of hats or hiding their hairline.