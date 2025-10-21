Next Article
Claude code now available on iOS and web
Technology
Anthropic just rolled out Claude Code, its AI-powered coding assistant, on iOS and web for Pro and Max subscribers.
Now, you can code or review tasks straight from your phone or browser—no need to stick to the command line.
The web version even hooks into GitHub, making it simple to handle everything from quick bug fixes to bigger backend changes, all in a secure, real-time workspace.
Anthropic is working to improve the mobile experience
With Claude Code on iOS, you can keep projects moving wherever you are.
Anthropic is listening to user feedback to make the mobile experience even better.
This expansion is all about helping developers stay productive across devices.