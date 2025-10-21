Claude code now available on iOS and web Technology Oct 21, 2025

Anthropic just rolled out Claude Code, its AI-powered coding assistant, on iOS and web for Pro and Max subscribers.

Now, you can code or review tasks straight from your phone or browser—no need to stick to the command line.

The web version even hooks into GitHub, making it simple to handle everything from quick bug fixes to bigger backend changes, all in a secure, real-time workspace.