Claude Copilot Perplexity AI and Grok built for specific tasks

Tools target writers researchers and journalists

Claude is a favorite for writers and developers since it can handle long documents and give smart, context-aware replies.

Copilot is baked into Microsoft 365 apps to automate stuff like meeting notes and data crunching.

If you're into research or journalism, Perplexity AI searches the live web and actually cites sources.

And if you want real-time updates on trending topics, Grok (on Elon Musk's X) has your back.

Specialized AIs are catching on because people want tools that really fit their needs.