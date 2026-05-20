Claude Copilot Perplexity AI and Grok built for specific tasks
AI chatbots aren't just for random questions anymore. New tools like Claude, Copilot, Perplexity AI, and Grok are built for specific jobs.
Whether you need help with productivity, research, or staying on top of news, these platforms go beyond what general assistants like ChatGPT or Google Gemini offer.
Tools target writers researchers and journalists
Claude is a favorite for writers and developers since it can handle long documents and give smart, context-aware replies.
Copilot is baked into Microsoft 365 apps to automate stuff like meeting notes and data crunching.
If you're into research or journalism, Perplexity AI searches the live web and actually cites sources.
And if you want real-time updates on trending topics, Grok (on Elon Musk's X) has your back.
Specialized AIs are catching on because people want tools that really fit their needs.