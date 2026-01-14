Claude down! Anthropic's AI models suffer major outage
What's the story
Anthropic's popular AI chatbot, Claude, is currently facing an outage. The issue has been widely reported on social media since around 2:00pm IST today. Many users have either encountered errors while using the service or have been completely unable to access it. Downdetector data shows over 1,500 individual reports of problems with the platform.
Official acknowledgment
Anthropic confirms elevated error rates in AI models
Anthropic has officially acknowledged the outage, warning users about "elevated error rates" in its two top AI models: Sonnet 4.5 and Opus 4.5. The latter was launched in November last year and is mainly used by software developers for coding tasks. As per the company, Claude Code, Claude API, and Claude.ai services are affected by the outage. While the exact cause of this disruption remains unclear, Anthropic has confirmed that it has been "identified and a fix is being implemented."
Progress reports
Anthropic's updates on ongoing issues and fixes
Since the initial announcement of fix being implemented at 3:45pm, Anthropic has issued three more updates reiterating its commitment to resolving these issues. The company is "continuing to work on a fix for this issue," indicating that the problem persists. Anthropic models like Opus and Sonnet are among the company's most advanced AI offerings and power much of the Claude experience. The ongoing outage affects developers and businesses as well as casual users relying on the web interface.