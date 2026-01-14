Claude down! Anthropic's AI models suffer major outage

Official acknowledgment

Anthropic confirms elevated error rates in AI models

Anthropic has officially acknowledged the outage, warning users about "elevated error rates" in its two top AI models: Sonnet 4.5 and Opus 4.5. The latter was launched in November last year and is mainly used by software developers for coding tasks. As per the company, Claude Code, Claude API, and Claude.ai services are affected by the outage. While the exact cause of this disruption remains unclear, Anthropic has confirmed that it has been "identified and a fix is being implemented."