Anthropic enhances Claude AI with automatic memory feature

Anthropic is updating its AI chatbot, Claude, with a new "memory" feature. The upgrade will allow the bot to remember past conversations without any prompts from the user. The company hopes this will make Claude more useful and convenient. Max subscribers can enable this memory feature in their settings starting today, according to Anthropic. Pro subscribers will see the memory feature "roll out over the coming days."

User control Users can also toggle specific memories on and off The memory feature, which has been available for Team and Enterprise users since September, allows Claude to remember details from previous chats. Anthropic promises "complete transparency" with this update. Users will be able to see what Claude remembers clearly instead of getting "vague summaries." They can also toggle specific memories on and off or edit them through natural conversation.

Memory management Distinct memory spaces The new update also lets users create "distinct memory spaces," keeping different memories separate. This could be particularly useful for preventing memories from different chats or projects from mixing up, making it easier to manage personal and professional interactions. Claude will also inform users about what it remembers, bringing the bot closer to its competitors like ChatGPT and Gemini who already have similar memory functions.