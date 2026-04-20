Anthropic 's new artificial intelligence (AI) model, Claude Mythos, has raised cybersecurity alarms among global financial leaders. The concerns have led to regulatory discussions and reviews by the banking sector. There are also calls for coordinated safeguards as AI adoption accelerates across critical infrastructure systems. The UK is set to introduce this new AI model into its financial institutions, despite global concerns over potential risks.

AI prowess Mythos touted as superior coding tool Anthropic has touted Mythos as a highly capable tool for identifying and exploiting weaknesses in software systems. The company claims the model's coding ability has improved to a point where it can outperform most human experts in detecting vulnerabilities. While this capability is useful for cybersecurity testing, it has also raised alarms over potential misuse.

Regulatory response IMF warns AI tools like Mythos could trigger systemic risks During the recent IMF and World Bank spring meetings, finance ministers and regulators discussed the risks associated with AI tools like Mythos. They warned that such tools could pose systemic threats if used maliciously, especially in sectors like banking where digital infrastructure is critical. Senior policymakers have admitted that the rapid development of AI tools is outpacing existing regulatory frameworks.

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Global collaboration US Treasury talks with banks on Mythos cybersecurity implications Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, has stressed the need for coordinated international efforts to build safeguards around advanced AI systems. In the US, Treasury officials have already held talks with major banks to assess Mythos's cybersecurity implications. The discussions focused on institutions deemed critical to financial stability where disruptions could have wider economic consequences.

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AI expansion UK banks to start using Mythos amid global scrutiny Anthropic's regional leadership has confirmed that UK banks will soon be part of the Mythos rollout. The decision comes amid strong interest from executives in the sector who are looking for ways to leverage AI tools for operational and security improvements. However, this expansion also comes under increased scrutiny as regulators in the UK are expected to engage with banks and government bodies to evaluate risks and establish guidelines for safe deployment.