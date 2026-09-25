Claude Shannon established bits and rules for modern digital communication

Shannon wasn't your typical scientist. He loved juggling while riding a unicycle at work!

He also built Theseus, an early robot mouse that could learn its way through mazes (yes, proto-AI).

He tinkered with chess-playing computers and even worked on secrecy systems in World War II.

Today's tech, from computers and mobile phones to the internet and digital communication networks, still runs on ideas he dreamed up.

Shannon passed away in 2001, but his creative spark lives on every time you hit "send."