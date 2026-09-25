Claude Shannon established bits and rules for modern digital communication
Ever wondered who made texting, streaming, and internet life possible? Meet Claude Shannon.
Born in 1916, he is the reason we use "bits" to send information across noisy phone lines and other communication systems.
His 1948 paper at Bell Labs basically invented the rules for how computers, phones, and the internet talk to each other, so every meme you share owes him a thank you.
Shannon built Theseus, a maze learning robot
Shannon wasn't your typical scientist. He loved juggling while riding a unicycle at work!
He also built Theseus, an early robot mouse that could learn its way through mazes (yes, proto-AI).
He tinkered with chess-playing computers and even worked on secrecy systems in World War II.
Today's tech, from computers and mobile phones to the internet and digital communication networks, still runs on ideas he dreamed up.
Shannon passed away in 2001, but his creative spark lives on every time you hit "send."