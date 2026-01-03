CES2026: This magnetic keyboard brings physical typing experience to smartphones

Clicks, known for bringing physical keyboards back to modern smartphones , is expanding its lineup with a new accessory called "Click Power." It is a detachable keyboard that works with any device supporting wireless charging. Using Qi2 and MagSafe, Click Power magnetically attaches to the back of a phone and extends outward for typing.

Compatibility Clicks Power: A versatile accessory for all devices The Clicks Power is not just limited to Qi2 and MagSafe. It can also work with a magnetic case. The keyboard connects via Bluetooth instead of USB-C/Lightning, making it compatible with a range of devices like tablets, TVs, and more. Along with the physical keyboard, Clicks Power also packs a 2,150mAh battery to keep your phone charged on the go.

Customization Customizable solution for users The slider mechanism in Clicks Power is customizable, giving users the freedom to adjust it according to their needs. By moving typing off the touchscreen, Power Keyboard frees up valuable screen space normally consumed by on-screen keyboards. Familiar keyboard shortcuts supported by iOS and Android carry over seamlessly, making it easier to launch apps, navigate interfaces, and respond quickly on the go.

Size adaptability Clicks Power accommodates different phone sizes The compact keyboard of Clicks Power can be adjusted to fit different phone sizes, from standard models to large "Ultra" and "Pro Max" devices. Landscape rotation also enables more comfortable editing of documents, spreadsheets, and emails. This makes the accessory a versatile solution for users who want a physical keyboard experience on their smartphones.