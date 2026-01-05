This BlackBerry-style phone is meant to curb your doomscrolling habits
What's the story
London-based Clicks has launched its first Android smartphone, the Communicator, at CES 2026. The device is designed as a secondary phone for communication rather than consumption. It features a premium tactile QWERTY keypad with an integrated fingerprint sensor in the spacebar for instant unlocking. The 4.03-inch AMOLED touchscreen above the keypad is designed for practical use, not mindless scrolling through content.
Device details
Communicator's unique features and specifications
The Clicks Communicator comes with a unique Message Hub that organizes all your conversations on one easy-to-manage home screen. A customizable Signal LED indicates who's trying to contact you. Despite its focus on communication, the device packs modern specs such as a 50MP main camera, a 24MP front camera, and a 4,000mAh battery with Qi2 wireless charging support.
Market positioning
Clicks Communicator's dual identity and pricing
The Clicks Communicator is marketed as a perfect companion for flagship iPhone or Galaxy phones, handling messaging and calls (with a second SIM) while leaving media consumption to the primary device. However, with full Android 16 and robust hardware, it also serves as a compelling distraction-light primary phone. Early bird pricing effectively starts at $399 with a $100 discount applied to the introductory price of $499 for bookings made before February 27, with shipping expected later this year.
Accessory launch
Clicks introduces Power Keyboard as a versatile accessory
In addition to the Communicator, Clicks also launched the Power Keyboard at CES 2026. The device serves as a Bluetooth keyboard, phone stand, and backup battery all in one. It attaches magnetically to your iPhone (via MagSafe) or Android (via Qi2), providing 5W wireless charging while you type. The keyboard can be used with multiple devices through Bluetooth pairing and comes with an app for battery management.