This BlackBerry-style phone is meant to curb your doomscrolling habits

London-based Clicks has launched its first Android smartphone, the Communicator, at CES 2026 . The device is designed as a secondary phone for communication rather than consumption. It features a premium tactile QWERTY keypad with an integrated fingerprint sensor in the spacebar for instant unlocking. The 4.03-inch AMOLED touchscreen above the keypad is designed for practical use, not mindless scrolling through content.

Device details Communicator's unique features and specifications The Clicks Communicator comes with a unique Message Hub that organizes all your conversations on one easy-to-manage home screen. A customizable Signal LED indicates who's trying to contact you. Despite its focus on communication, the device packs modern specs such as a 50MP main camera, a 24MP front camera, and a 4,000mAh battery with Qi2 wireless charging support.

Market positioning Clicks Communicator's dual identity and pricing The Clicks Communicator is marketed as a perfect companion for flagship iPhone or Galaxy phones, handling messaging and calls (with a second SIM) while leaving media consumption to the primary device. However, with full Android 16 and robust hardware, it also serves as a compelling distraction-light primary phone. Early bird pricing effectively starts at $399 with a $100 discount applied to the introductory price of $499 for bookings made before February 27, with shipping expected later this year.