Climate change is making Antarctic penguins breed earlier

A decade-long study found that three penguin species in Antarctica—Adelie, chinstrap, and gentoo—are now breeding days or even weeks earlier likely in response to rising temperatures.

Gentoo penguins are changing fastest Gentoo penguins lead the shift, nesting up to 24 days sooner than before.

Adelie and chinstrap penguins are also breeding about 10 days earlier.

Scientists say this is the fastest timing change ever seen in birds or maybe any vertebrate.

Early chicks face new challenges Breeding early sounds cool, but it's risky for chicks. Their food might not be available when they hatch, making survival harder.

Plus, gentoo penguins are spreading into new areas and may be outcompeting the other two species for food.