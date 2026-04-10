Cloudflare launches EmDash website platform powered by AI agents

x402 pays creators, ignites WordPress debate

EmDash brings some cool upgrades, like the x402 tool that lets creators earn money when AI crawlers access their content.

Its new approach to plugin security and site management has sparked debate in the WordPress community: some are excited about the innovation, while others worry about Cloudflare's proprietary systems and whether these changes really boost security.

Even so, experts say EmDash could push WordPress to rethink how it's built in the long run.