Cloudflare lets sites block AI models from using their content
Sep 25, 2025

Cloudflare just introduced its Content Signals Policy, letting website owners decide how AI systems—like those from Google—use their content online.

The move comes after worries that AI has been scooping up content without asking, especially since Google uses the same crawler for both search and AI.

With this policy, over 3.8 million sites (about 20% of the internet managed by Cloudflare) get more say in what happens to their content.