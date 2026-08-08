Cloudflare launches Kitesurf, a web browser built for AI agents
What's the story
Cloudflare has launched a new web browser called Kitesurf, but it's not your typical consumer-focused alternative to Chrome. Instead, the internet infrastructure provider has designed this cloud-hosted browser specifically for artificial intelligence (AI) agents. The move comes as AI software is evolving from simple chatbots into more complex agents that can perform tasks on behalf of users.
AI-centric features
Kitesurf focuses on managing context windows and performance
Unlike traditional web browsers, Kitesurf doesn't focus on visual elements like themes, tabs, or browser extensions. Instead, it manages context windows, performance, token costs, and scalability.
The company also highlighted that an AI browser could be vulnerable to attacks such as prompt injection attacks.
With Kitesurf, AI developers can create software that can navigate websites and perform other browser-based tasks without having to build their own browser software.
Efficiency boost
The browser runs entirely on Cloudflare's serverless platform
Cloudflare started developing Kitesurf just 12 weeks ago. The browser runs entirely on the company's serverless platform, Workers, and is currently available for free in beta in Browser Run.
This feature allows developers to control and interact with headless browser instances on Cloudflare's network programmatically.
The company claims that "Kitesurf is significantly more efficient in CPU and memory consumption than Chromium for common agentic tasks like screenshots and HTML extraction."
Tech stack
Kitesurf has already passed over 215,000 web platform tests
Kitesurf is built on a modular rendering engine from Blitz, Firefox's CSS parser Stylo, and Boa JS, a Rust ECMAScript engine. The rest of the operations are handled by Cloudflare Workers.
Despite being new, Kitesurf has already passed over 215,000 web platform tests and continues to add hundreds more every week.
It has also been inspired by the open-source Rust headless engine Obscura.