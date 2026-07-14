Cloudflare watches your clicks and keystrokes to catch AI bots

Precursor is particularly effective against modern AI agents that can run JavaScript, operate in real browsers, and sometimes bypass regular CAPTCHAs.

Cloudflare believes it's much harder for automated software to mimic realistic human behavior over several minutes.

This is because humans don't move a mouse with mathematical precision; we hesitate, overshoot buttons, change direction and move at inconsistent speeds.

Bots, on the other hand, tend to behave differently with their movements being too straight or smooth or precise.