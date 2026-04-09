CloudSEK finds Google API flaw jeopardizing Android Gemini app data

Affected apps total over 500 million installs

Big-name apps like Oyo Hotel and Google Pay for Business are affected, and the 22 affected apps together have more than 500 million installs.

This means millions of users could have their data exposed if the flaw is misused.

Developers are being urged to update and secure their API keys right away, while users should be extra careful using third-party apps that connect with Gemini AI.