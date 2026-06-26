CMF Buds 2a are $19.99 on Amazon deal ends tonight
Technology
CMF Buds 2a are now going for just $19.99 on Amazon, their lowest price yet, but the deal ends tonight.
If you've been eyeing budget earbuds with solid features, this is your moment.
CMF has been turning heads since 2024 for packing hybrid ANC and reliable sound into affordable packages.
Buds 2a offer 42 dB ANC
The Buds 2a bring 42 dB hybrid ANC, big 12.4mm drivers, and a fast-charging case that keeps you listening longer with less waiting.
If you want more, the CMF Buds 2 (now $24.50) add better water resistance, spatial audio, and six mics for clearer calls.
For top-tier sound, the CMF Buds 2 Pro ($37.05) step it up with dual drivers and even stronger noise cancelation at 50 dB.