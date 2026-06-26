CMF Buds 2a are $19.99 on Amazon deal ends tonight

Buds 2a offer 42 dB ANC

The Buds 2a bring 42 dB hybrid ANC, big 12.4mm drivers, and a fast-charging case that keeps you listening longer with less waiting.

If you want more, the CMF Buds 2 (now $24.50) add better water resistance, spatial audio, and six mics for clearer calls.

For top-tier sound, the CMF Buds 2 Pro ($37.05) step it up with dual drivers and even stronger noise cancelation at 50 dB.