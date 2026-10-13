CMF launches Bluetooth speakers you can customize with 3D printing
What's the story
CMF, a budget-focused brand under Nothing, has launched its first-ever portable Bluetooth speakers. The new CMF Speaker Series comes in two models - the smaller CMF Speaker S and the larger CMF Speaker M. Both models feature a multifunction knob for volume and playback control, which can be easily replaced with an alternate color or design. CMF will make the official design file available for modders to 3D print their own customizations.
Product details
CMF Speaker S is priced at $59
The CMF Speaker S, priced at $59, is a compact model with a custom-tuned 45mm full-range driver and two passive radiators for enhanced bass.
It promises up to 18 hours of battery life and comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.
You can customize its sound profile using the Nothing X app.
Enhanced performance
CMF Speaker M comes at a cost of $109
The CMF Speaker M, priced at $109, is a larger model with two drivers, a 10W tweeter and a dedicated 25W woofer. It promises improved bass and better separation of instruments and vocals.
Like its smaller counterpart, the Speaker M also offers up to 18 hours of battery life and IP68 water/dust resistance rating.
Both the speakers also support dual-device connection, fast pairing via NFC, Google Fast Pair, or Microsoft Swift Pair, and audio over USB-C cable.
Audio features
The speakers also support Auracast-based party mode
These CMF speakers also offer a stereo mode, allowing you to pair two of the same model for dedicated left and right channels.
You can also use Auracast-based party mode to sync multiple speakers at once, even from other brands.