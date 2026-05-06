CMF Watch 3 Pro launched with ChatGPT support, 13-day battery
What's the story
CMF by Nothing has launched its latest smartwatch, the CMF Watch 3 Pro, in India. The device comes with a circular AMOLED display and dual-band GPS support. It also features AI-powered fitness capabilities and can last up to 13 days on a single charge. The watch is priced at ₹7,999, with a limited-time offer price of ₹6,999, and will go on sale from May 8 via Flipkart and other retail partners across the country.
Design details
The smartwatch comes with a metal frame
The CMF Watch 3 Pro comes with a metal frame that is both stylish and lightweight for everyday wear. It offers a round dial design with a bright AMOLED display. The company has also focused on customization, giving users the option to choose from multiple watch faces and strap options according to their preferences.
Tech specs
It offers up to 13 days of battery life
The CMF Watch 3 Pro comes with dual-band multi-system GPS support for route tracking and outdoor fitness activities. It also has an AI-powered running coach that provides workout guidance and training insights. The smartwatch supports heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, activity tracking among other wellness-focused features. CMF claims the Watch 3 Pro can deliver up to 13 days of battery life on a single charge depending on usage patterns.
Health features
The device supports guided running plans
The smartwatch comes with an advanced optical sensor that improves accuracy during workouts and rest. It also provides summaries of activity data and supports guided running plans. Compatible with Android 6.0+ and iOS 13+, this smartwatch utilizes Bluetooth 5.3 for seamless connectivity through the Nothing X app. Users can manage calls and music, send quick replies, and leverage built-in ChatGPT support for instant queries.