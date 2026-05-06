The smartwatch offers AI-powered fitness capabilities

CMF Watch 3 Pro launched with ChatGPT support, 13-day battery

By Mudit Dube 02:19 pm May 06, 202602:19 pm

What's the story

CMF by Nothing has launched its latest smartwatch, the CMF Watch 3 Pro, in India. The device comes with a circular AMOLED display and dual-band GPS support. It also features AI-powered fitness capabilities and can last up to 13 days on a single charge. The watch is priced at ₹7,999, with a limited-time offer price of ₹6,999, and will go on sale from May 8 via Flipkart and other retail partners across the country.