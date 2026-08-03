Coldcard breach: How hackers stole $89M from Bitcoin's 'safest' storage

Unlike typical cybercrimes where an exchange is hacked or a private key compromised, this attack targeted devices that are not directly connected to the internet.

When a wallet is created, its device generates an unpredictable number called the seed. This seed forms the basis for every address and private key derived from it using fixed public rules.

However, an internal build setting in Coldcard's firmware instructed it to skip its hardware random number generator and use basic software substitute instead.