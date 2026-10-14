ColorOS 17 launches with AI tools and performance upgrades
What's the story
OPPO has officially unveiled its latest software update, ColorOS 17. The new version comes with a revamped interface, enhanced performance, and advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. The first rollout will take place in India for the OPPO Find X10 series on October 22. Other eligible OPPO, OnePlus and Realme devices will get the update starting October 29.
AI features
AI enhancements and privacy improvements
The new ColorOS 17 update comes with a bunch of AI capabilities to help users manage their files, edit photos, and organize saved information.
It also includes privacy features and an AI-powered call protection system.
The rollout is expected to be phased in until Q1 2027 across select smartphones from Find, Reno, K and F series as well as compatible OnePlus and Realme devices/tablets.
Design enhancements
Living Flow Design and Luminous Render Engine
ColorOS 17 also debuts OPPO's Living Flow Design, which brings translucent visuals, smoother animations, and more responsive touch controls.
The new Luminous Render Engine is designed to consume less memory while improving system performance.
OPPO claims that the update can reduce rendering load by up to 30% and RAM usage by as much as 25% in some cases.
Performance boost
AI stuff
The update also promises a 55% improvement in app launch stability and a 50% faster loading time for Gallery thumbnails on first launch compared to ColorOS 16.
It integrates AI services such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Perplexity with AI Mind Pilot. The feature can organize files/photos, rename content, and plan travel itineraries in its Agent Mode.
Advanced tools
Other notable features of ColorOS 17
ColorOS 17 also offers an AI Photo Agent that can edit photos using natural language commands.
Another feature, called AI Mind Space, lets you convert saved documents and video links into searchable collections.
The update also includes an innovative Transparency Report that informs users about the transparency of AI services in accessing and utilizing their data.