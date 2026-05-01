Columbia University study finds East African Rift widening unexpectedly fast

Necking thins crust to 13km

Scientists found that the earth's crust here is getting super thin, down to just 13km, in a process called necking.

This thinning lets magma rise up and form new oceanic crust, speeding up the split.

Plus, all this tectonic action has helped preserve ancient fossils in the area by quickly covering them with sediment, a cool twist on what we thought about how fossils survived there.