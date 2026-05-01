Commonwealth Games Birmingham 2022 saw unexpected air particle spikes
Turns out, the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham had a surprising air pollution problem, and it wasn't just from traffic.
With nearly 3 million fans and 6,000 athletes attending, researchers noticed a big jump in air particles, especially during the opening and closing ceremonies.
Professor William Bloss highlights catering pollution
The biggest source? Fast-food catering: think burgers and stir-fries cooked up right before events and fireworks.
Professor William Bloss pointed out that emissions from concession stands really affected staff and volunteers, urging future event organizers to pay attention to this often-overlooked issue.
Park and ride cut traffic pollution
On the bright side, organizers did manage to cut down traffic-related pollution with park-and-ride options, free public transportation, and limited car access.
A smoking ban also made a noticeable difference compared to past events where tobacco smoke was a bigger problem.