Australian computer scientist, Wright, who falsely claimed to be the inventor of Bitcoin, has been convicted for his "legal terrorism" and extensive lies.

His relentless legal pursuits, deemed as "personal hell" for many, led to a suspended 12-month prison sentence.

The Crypto Open Patent Alliance (COPA) successfully halted his legal actions, highlighting the negative impact of his behavior on the cryptocurrency industry.

Craig Wright demanded $1.2 trillion as IP rights over Bitcoin

Computer scientist convicted for repeatedly lying about inventing Bitcoin

By Mudit Dube 09:39 am Dec 20, 202409:39 am

What's the story Australian computer scientist and businessman Craig Wright has been found guilty of contempt of court for repeatedly claiming that he is the elusive creator of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto. Despite a UK High Court ruling in March that dismissed Wright's claims and ordered him to stop making such assertions, he continued to pursue legal action. Wright claimed his intellectual property rights over Bitcoin and demanded a staggering $1.2 trillion (£911 billion).

Legal consequences

Wright's actions deemed 'flagrant breach' of court order

Wright's repeated legal actions were considered a "flagrant breach" of the original court order by a judge, leading to a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for two years. This means that if Wright, an Australian living in the UK, continues to assert he invented Bitcoin, he could be imprisoned. During his videolink trial, Wright refused to disclose his whereabouts other than saying he was somewhere in Asia.

Court's response

Wright's actions labeled as 'legal terrorism'

Wright's dogged legal pursuits were described in court as "legal terrorism" that caused "personal hell" to people in his bid to be recognized as Bitcoin's creator. The presiding judge, Justice Mellor, called Wright's arguments "legal nonsense." He also observed that Wright wasn't even in the UK and appeared to be well-acquainted with countries without extradition treaties with the UK.

Unfounded assertions

Wright's claims to be Bitcoin creator began in 2016

Wright first claimed to be Satoshi Nakamoto, the anonymous inventor of Bitcoin, back in 2016. As the founder of Bitcoin, Nakamoto could be one of the richest people on the planet. However, Wright's claim was mostly rejected by the cryptocurrency community as he failed to provide solid evidence. In his attempt to prove he was Nakamoto, he even filed expensive legal cases against skeptics.

Industry response

COPA forced high court trial to halt Wright's legal actions

The Crypto Open Patent Alliance (COPA), an industry company group, forced a high court trial this year to stop Wright from filing any more lawsuits. A judge ruled in COPA's favor, noting that Wright had "lied extensively" to support his false claim. Jonathan Hough, a COPA lawyer, called parts of Wright's behavior during the trial bordering on absurdity but noted its dire consequences and stifling effect on the industry.