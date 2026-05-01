Convicted Harvard scientist sets up brain implant lab in China

Charles Lieber, a prominent American scientist and expert in brain-computer interfaces (BCIs), has rebuilt his research lab in Shenzhen, China . The move comes after he was convicted of lying to US authorities about his ties to a Chinese state program to recruit overseas talent and of tax offenses related to payments from a Chinese university while at Harvard University . Lieber's work on BCIs has shown promise in treating conditions like amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and restoring movement in paralyzed individuals.

National priority Brain-computer interfaces are a national priority for China The Chinese government has identified the technology of embedding electronics into the human brain as a national priority. This aligns with Lieber's research focus on BCIs. The potential military applications of this technology have also been explored by scientists at the Chinese People's Liberation Army, who are investigating brain interfaces to enhance mental agility and situational awareness in soldiers.

Legal troubles What was Lieber convicted for? In December 2021, a jury found Lieber guilty of making false statements to US federal investigators about his connections with a Chinese state program aimed at recruiting overseas talent. He was also convicted of tax offenses related to payments he received from a Chinese university. The scientist served two days in prison, six months under house arrest, and was fined $50,000 along with restitution payments totaling $33,600 to the US Internal Revenue Service.

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Research leadership i-BRAIN is now home to Lieber's lab Lieber is now leading China's state-funded Institute for Brain Research, Advanced Interfaces and Neurotechnologies (i-BRAIN). The lab is a part of the Shenzhen Medical Academy of Research and Translation (SMART) and offers facilities like dedicated nanofabrication equipment and primate research infrastructure that were not available to him at Harvard. "Personally, my own goals are to make Shenzhen a world leader," said Lieber about his move to China.

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