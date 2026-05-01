'Copy fail' bug grants root across Linux distributions since 2017

Kernel fix landed but some unpatched

This flaw was identified by Theori's researchers with assistance from their Xint Code AI tool. Researcher Taeyang Lee found it within an hour of scanning.

A fix landed in the main Linux kernel on April 1, 2026, but because details got out before everyone could patch up, some systems are still at risk.

Major Linux distributions like Arch, Fedora, and Amazon Linux have rolled out updates, but others are still catching up.