Cosmic knots could explain why our universe is mostly matter
Technology
A new study from Japanese physicists brings back Lord Kelvin's 1867 idea of atoms as "knots" in space, but with a twist.
They suggest that tangled energy filaments—these so-called cosmic knots—formed right after the Big Bang and might finally explain why our universe is mostly matter, not equal parts matter and antimatter.
Future gravitational wave detectors might actually pick up these knots
If these cosmic knots really did collapse in a way that favored matter, they could also help solve big mysteries like the matter-antimatter imbalance.
Even cooler: scientists say future gravitational wave detectors like LISA might actually pick up leftover "hum" from these knots.
If we hear it, it would provide significant evidence that these wild knots helped shape everything we see around us today.