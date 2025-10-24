Cosmic knots could explain why our universe is mostly matter

Future gravitational wave detectors might actually pick up these knots

If these cosmic knots really did collapse in a way that favored matter, they could also help solve big mysteries like the matter-antimatter imbalance.

Even cooler: scientists say future gravitational wave detectors like LISA might actually pick up leftover "hum" from these knots.

If we hear it, it would provide significant evidence that these wild knots helped shape everything we see around us today.