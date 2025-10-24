Next Article
Daily strawberries may help with blood sugar levels
A 2025 study from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas found that eating freeze-dried strawberries daily helped adults with prediabetes lower their blood sugar and inflammation.
Over 28 weeks, 25 participants swapped between a strawberry phase (about 2.5 servings daily) and a control phase without strawberries—those eating strawberries saw real improvements in fasting glucose and insulin resistance.
Strawberries aren't a cure-all, but they can help
Researchers also noticed better antioxidant enzyme activity in those eating strawberries, which matters for fighting cell damage.
While strawberries aren't a replacement for medical treatment, adding them to your routine could be an easy way to boost your body's defenses and help delay type 2 diabetes if you're at risk.