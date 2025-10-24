Next Article
Instagram lets you edit your Stories with AI now
Technology
Instagram just made editing Stories a lot easier—now you can use AI to tweak your photos and videos just by typing what you want changed.
Instead of using the Meta AI chatbot, these features are now built right into the "Restyle" menu on Instagram, so you can add or remove things in seconds.
New 'Vibes' feed serves up AI-generated videos
The update also brings cool preset effects like changing outfits or giving your pics a watercolor vibe.
To try these out, you'll need to agree to Meta's AI Terms of Service (basically letting their AI analyze what you upload).
Plus, there are new features like an AI-powered comment helper called "Write with Meta AI" and a "Vibes" feed that serves up videos made by AI—all designed to keep things fresh and engaging on the app.