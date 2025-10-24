Instagram lets you edit your Stories with AI now

New 'Vibes' feed serves up AI-generated videos

The update also brings cool preset effects like changing outfits or giving your pics a watercolor vibe.

To try these out, you'll need to agree to Meta's AI Terms of Service (basically letting their AI analyze what you upload).

Plus, there are new features like an AI-powered comment helper called "Write with Meta AI" and a "Vibes" feed that serves up videos made by AI—all designed to keep things fresh and engaging on the app.