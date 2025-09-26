Is the world ending in 2026? New prophecy warns

The world may not have ended on September 23 as some had predicted, but a new doomsday prophecy has emerged for 2026. This time, the prediction revolves around a comet or asteroid that could wipe out all life on Earth. The apocalyptic forecast comes from Riaz Ahmed Gohar Shahi, a controversial religious leader who claims in his book "The Religion of God" that this celestial event will spell doom for humanity.

Controversial claims Who is Riaz Ahmed Gohar Shahi Shahi, who hails from Pakistan and heads the spiritual group Messiah Foundation International (MFI), has drawn flak from many Muslim scholars for his blasphemous teachings. They have dismissed his claims and condemned him for calling himself a prophet. Despite the criticism, Shahi continues to draw followers with his controversial predictions about end-of-the-world scenarios like comet or asteroid strikes.

Apocalyptic vision What does Shahi predict about comet strike In his book, Shahi predicts that a comet will hit Earth, causing "total destruction." However, he adds that it would be on a smaller scale as God only intends to intimidate humans. The prediction is likely to generate discussions among believers and skeptics about the possible end of life on our planet in 2026 due to this celestial event.