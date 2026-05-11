Why 4-day workweek is essential for your health

A study presented at the European Congress on Obesity in Istanbul has found a link between long working hours and obesity. The research, which looked at data from 33 countries between 1990-2022, found that countries with longer annual working hours like US, Mexico, and Colombia also had higher obesity rates. This was despite northern European countries consuming more energy and fat on average than Latin American nations. The findings have led to calls for a four-day workweek in the UK.

Health impact Link between work-life balance and health The study found that reducing annual working hours by 1% was linked to a 0.16% decrease in obesity rates. Dr. Pradeepa Korale-Gedara from the University of Queensland, Australia, who led the study, said increased stress from long working hours could raise cortisol levels and lead to fat storage. She added that a more balanced life could lead to healthier food choices and more physical activity.

Workweek debate Calls for 4-day workweek Calls are now being made for a four-day workweek in the United Kingdom. James Reeves from the 4 Day Week Foundation argued that such a change could help reduce obesity levels by giving people more time to make healthier choices. Dr. Rita Fontinha from the University of Reading also stressed how working long hours can lead to unhealthy food choices due to time poverty.

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