Court halts Trump administration's ban on AI in government projects
Anthropic just got a big win: a judge has temporarily stopped the Trump administration from banning its tech in government projects.
The court order gives the government a week to appeal, and Anthropic says the ban could have seriously hurt its business.
The judge wasn't fully convinced by the arguments
The dispute began after the Defense Department declared Anthropic a threat to the US supply chain and raised national security concerns, and Anthropic sought guarantees that its AI would not be used for autonomous weapon deployment or widespread surveillance.
Judge Rita F. Lin wasn't fully convinced by those arguments.
Even with this pause, the Trump administration plans to keep pushing its case, highlighting ongoing debates about how AI should (or should not) be used in military and government work.