Court halts Trump administration's ban on AI in government projects

The judge wasn't fully convinced by the arguments

The dispute began after the Defense Department declared Anthropic a threat to the US supply chain and raised national security concerns, and Anthropic sought guarantees that its AI would not be used for autonomous weapon deployment or widespread surveillance.

Judge Rita F. Lin wasn't fully convinced by those arguments.

Even with this pause, the Trump administration plans to keep pushing its case, highlighting ongoing debates about how AI should (or should not) be used in military and government work.