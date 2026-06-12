CRED introduces multi-bill payments, autopay for credit card bills
What's the story
Fintech platform CRED has launched two new features to make credit card bill payments easier for its users. The first is a multi-bill payment feature that lets users pay multiple credit card bills in one go. All they have to do is select all the cards for which statements have been generated and make a single payment instead of paying each bill separately.
Autopay launch
Users can now automate their credit card bill payments
Along with the multi-bill payment feature, CRED has also introduced an autopay facility. This new addition lets users automate their credit card bill payments across different banks through the app. Users can set a specific date every month for automatic payment of their dues from a chosen bank account, up to ₹2 lakh per bill.
Notification system
Autopay comes with notification system
CRED's autopay feature also comes with a notification system. Users will be informed when a bill is generated, before the payment is made, and after the transaction is complete. The company has also said that the autopay service can be paused or canceled through its app, giving users more control over their payments.
User base
Over 70% of CRED members use multiple credit cards
The launch of these new features comes as a lot of consumers use multiple credit cards for rewards, spending management, and credit-building purposes. CRED has revealed that over 70% of its members use more than one credit card. The company says the new features are aimed at making it easier for users to keep track of and pay their multiple credit card bills.
Growth trajectory
A look at CRED's services and offerings
Founded in 2018, CRED offers services like credit card bill payments, credit score tracking, and financial management tools. The company has a user base of over 15 million people in India. Earlier this month, it also launched a new standalone app called Cash by CRED. The app lets users check their borrowing capacity and get loans based on their financial profile.