CRED launches AI coach explaining credit scores in real time
Technology
CRED just rolled out an AI-powered credit coach to help you keep tabs on your credit score and actually understand what's going on with it.
You can ask it things like why your score dropped, what happens if you close a card, or how to bump up your score, all in real time and tailored to you.
TransUnion CIBIL alerts, chats not stored
You can pick from monthly, yearly, or one-time subscription options and even share access with up to four friends:
Everyone's info stays private.
Subscribers get daily updates and instant alerts for any changes in their TransUnion CIBIL report.
CRED also promises that chats with the AI coach aren't stored, keeping your data safe while you get smarter about your credit.