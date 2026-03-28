Crunchyroll now available as an Apple TV channel

Crunchyroll, a leading anime streaming platform, has been added to the list of channels on Apple TV . The move aims to simplify the subscription process for users by allowing them to access the service directly from their Apple TV app. Currently, this feature is available for users in the US, Canada, UK, and Australia.

Subscription details Crunchyroll 7 day free trial $9.99/mo The new Crunchyroll channel on Apple TV comes with a seven-day free trial. After the trial period, users can continue to access the service for $9.99 per month. However, it's worth noting that this new subscription is separate from existing Crunchyroll memberships and can't be linked with an account already in use on the Apple TV app.

Content availability Crunchyroll library accessible via Apple TV Crunchyroll has confirmed that its entire library of over 50,000 episodes is accessible through the new Apple TV channel. This means subscribers can enjoy a wide range of anime content directly from their Apple TV app. The integration is part of Apple's broader strategy to make subscribing to multiple services more convenient for its users.

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