Cursor launches Origin to take on GitHub in code hosting
What's the story
Cursor, one of the leading providers of vibe coding tools, has launched Origin. The cloud service allows software teams to host their code and comes as Cursor's first major product launch since its $60 billion acquisition by SpaceX in June. The new service is integrated into the Cursor desktop client interface and can also be accessed through a dedicated command line interface tool for faster tasks like creating and copying code repositories.
Service features
Origin is built on Git
Origin is built on Git, a code repository management tool created by Linux creator Linus Torvalds.
The service's key feature is branching, which allows development teams to create separate copies of a code repository, edit them independently, and then merge the changes.
This capability helps developers manage code changes without making errors.
Origin also integrates with GitHub, enabling developers to copy projects from GitHub to Origin seamlessly.
Platform expansion
Origin also allows developers to edit code
Origin also allows developers to edit code in its repositories using Cursor's built-in agents.
The vibe coding platform supports two types of agents: one hosted on the user's desktop and another running in a cloud-based sandbox.
Cloud agents can handle long-horizon coding tasks even when a developer's workstation is off.
For advanced users, Origin can be connected with external services such as Vercel Inc.'s application hosting platform for quick bug checks on new application updates.